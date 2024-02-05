Sepio Capital LP Buys 1,019 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 739,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

