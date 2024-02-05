Sepio Capital LP Buys 3,104,062 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 789.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,497,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104,062 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned 1.93% of Cerus worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Stock Performance

CERS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 629,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cerus

Cerus Profile

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.