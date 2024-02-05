Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,763. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.