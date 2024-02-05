Sepio Capital LP Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned about 1.25% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.72. 69,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.