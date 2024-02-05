Sepio Capital LP Purchases 79,235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.98. 5,004,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,958,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average of $148.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

