Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,147. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.