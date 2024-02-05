Sepio Capital LP Sells 24,679 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,679 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 447,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,400. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $160.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.