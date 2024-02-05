Sepio Capital LP Sells 3,262 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 807,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $76.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

