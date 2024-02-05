Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.87. 1,416,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

