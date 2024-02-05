Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 23,901 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.62. 2,206,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

