Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 299.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,043 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,481,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,094,000 after purchasing an additional 418,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

