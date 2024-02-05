Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 4.0 %

Tesla stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.46. The company had a trading volume of 123,299,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,132,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $574.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

