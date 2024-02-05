Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,607 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,053,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 448,074 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 273,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

