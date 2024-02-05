Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 251,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after buying an additional 121,791 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.2 %

SCI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,651. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

