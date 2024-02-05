Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

