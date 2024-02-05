Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 275.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,126 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,070,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742,049. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.