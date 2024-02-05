Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $85,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.26. 867,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,193. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

