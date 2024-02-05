Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.46 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $783.01. 635,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $789.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $714.60 and a 200-day moving average of $627.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.