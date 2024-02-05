Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.28 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,583 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 548,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 528,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after buying an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,630,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $141,390,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.46. 13,116,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,143,971. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $200.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.