Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.31 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 125,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $428.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,579,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,506,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.43. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

