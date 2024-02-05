Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $30.53 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,606 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.20% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $30,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,455 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

