Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $35.68 Million in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,043,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 3.65% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 86.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,280. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

