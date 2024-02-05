Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $51,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,204. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.