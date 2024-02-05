Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $127,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,611,000 after acquiring an additional 747,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,534 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,517,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,393,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,039,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.16. 812,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

