Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $99,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,610. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $152.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.