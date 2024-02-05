Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 338,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,698,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

