Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,291 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 169,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

