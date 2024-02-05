ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,755 shares of company stock worth $6,713,780. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $777.79. 391,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $714.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $789.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

