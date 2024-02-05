Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Price Down 7%

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $44.31. Approximately 121,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 433,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $2,220,949. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 548.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.