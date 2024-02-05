Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $16.85

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $16.32. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 657,392 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.