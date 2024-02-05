Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Silgan stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

