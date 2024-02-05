Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 77.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE SVM traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.09. 121,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.40. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of C$72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.2548866 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

