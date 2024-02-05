Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Trading Down 1.0 %

SFNC opened at $18.41 on Friday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $81,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 70.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth $214,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.