Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increases Dividend to $1.95 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Simon Property Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 120.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.79. 2,316,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

