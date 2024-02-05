Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.79. 2,316,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.07. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.75.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 623,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 121.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

