Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down to $37.86

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $35.98. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 14,190 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $756.46 million, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,536,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

