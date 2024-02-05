Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down to $37.86

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $35.98. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 14,190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $756.46 million, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 21,802 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $843,083.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,771,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,842,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,361 shares of company stock worth $3,264,177 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after buying an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 955,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

