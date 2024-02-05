Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.48.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

