Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SDHC. Bank of America assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:SDHC opened at $26.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.