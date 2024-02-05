Snap (SNAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Snap Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of Snap stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.28. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Snap by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.