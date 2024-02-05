Snap (SNAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.28. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Snap by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.