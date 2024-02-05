Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Up to $46.74

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $48.31. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.02, with a volume of 13,914 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of -1.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $122,054.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $805,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $122,054.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,167 shares of company stock worth $7,158,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.