Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 912,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

