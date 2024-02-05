Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $8,629,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,534,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Down 2.0 %

KVUE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. 3,718,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,382,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

