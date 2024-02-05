Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 26,410 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BND traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

