Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.57. The stock had a trading volume of 963,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $475.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.74. The firm has a market cap of $381.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $498.43.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Verizon, Walgreens, 3M: 3 high-yield Dow stocks to buy now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.