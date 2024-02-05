Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2,262.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $554.19. 297,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,089. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.46. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

