Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.02. 1,138,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,397. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $246.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average of $224.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

