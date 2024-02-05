Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.13. 19,470,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,931,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

