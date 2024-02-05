Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,357 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $39,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,781 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPST traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 872,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,665. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

