Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

